Mpls. police searching for missing teen

Destiny Johnique Hatcher (Photo: Minneapolis Police)

MINNEAPOLIS - Police in Minneapolis are searching for a 15-year-old girl. Police are treating the case as a "missing person/possible kidnapping."

Destiny Johnique Hatcher is 5'3" and approximately 100 pounds. She has tattoos (Diondre & Crystal) on her upper arms.

Her last known whereabouts are unknown to authorities at this time. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911.

© 2017 KARE-TV