Police say Tony Desha Dequan Thomas has been missing in Minneapolis since April 4. (Photo: Courtesy Minneapolis Police)

MINNEAPOLIS - Police in Minneapolis are asking for the public's help finding a missing vulnerable adult.

They say 22-year-old Tony Desha Dequan Thomas has been missing in Minneapolis since April 4. Police say they did not receive a report about Thomas until April 11.

Anyone who sees Thomas is asked to call 911 or the MPD tip line at 612-691-8477.

