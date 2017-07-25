Mpls. police shooting tests mayor as re-election looms

Mpls. Mayor Betsy Hodges said she decided it was time for a change in leadership at MPD, and asked Chief Janee' Harteau for her resignation Friday. (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The fatal officer-involved shooting death of an Australian woman in Minneapolis could factor into the city's looming mayoral election as police-community relations again spill into local politics.

After securing the resignation of the city's police chief, Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges is touting her work to equip the department with body cameras and other initiatives to improve the city's policing as she seeks a second term. But she faces several challengers, some with more drastic ideas.

Beyond securing the resignation of police chief Janee Harteau, Hodges has helped equip the entire department with body cameras and pushed for new use-of-force guidelines for its officers. Some community activists and protesters say she hasn't done enough.

Hodges insists she's not thinking about politics and is simply leading her city.

