Mpls. ranks 7th in 'Best Big Cities' list

The skyline of Minneapolis, Minnesota as seen from the west side. (Photo: KAREN BLEIER AFP/Getty Images)

There are a plethora of big cities in the United States and if you're living in Minneapolis, then you might be in the right place.

A Wallethub study compiled a list of the 62 largest U.S. cities and ranked them from best to last. The study was based on five key categories — affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety — across 50 different dimensions.

The top rated city was Virginia Beach in Virginia, which also ranked third in affordability and safety and also ranked sixth in education and health.

Rounding out the top five was Seattle (No. 2); Pittsburgh (No. 3); San Diego (No. 4); and Colorado Springs (No. 5).

Minneapolis ranks 7th in the list. In the five key categories, Minneapolis scored high in education and health (No. 3) and quality of life (No. 14). The city ranked 21st in economy, 35th in affordability and 41st in safety.

To see the full rankings and methodology for the list, click here.

