Mpls. reveals downtown safety plan

MINNEAPOLIS--With a vibrant downtown and more improvements on the way, Mayor Betsy Hodges calls Minneapolis the envy of other cities.

“They want to know how we fostered such a positive, strong, successful, public private environment,” said Hodges, “And I tell them, ‘We're Minneapolis. We are just awesome this way.’”

But what's not awesome, Hodges says, is people feeling unsafe on Hennepin Avenue. While crime overall downtown is dropping, Hodges says things like public intoxication, catcalling and shouting make downtown less inviting, so Minneapolis leaders are launching a plan to stop it. They'll use a combination of outreach, activation, legislation and law enforcement to clean up one of the city's busiest streets.

“If engagement deems an arrest, that's what we'll do,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau. “If it deems teaming with a social service partner to address the long-term issues of homelessness, that's what we'll do.”

Those issues are not just at night, so police and the Downtown Improvement District will staff five blocks of Hennepin Avenue during morning and evening rush hours (6:30-9:30 AM and 3-6 PM) to welcome visitors and watch for problems. And leaders say they'll meet regularly on how well it's working, changing their methods if they need to.

“We will adjust and revise as necessary to make Hennepin Avenue the welcoming and inviting destination for everyone that we know it can be,” said Hodges.

The new program starts April 1 and runs through November.

