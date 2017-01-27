Mpls.-St. Paul bridge reopens after protest

MINNEAPOLIS - A group of people protesting the Dakota Access pipeline temporarily shut down the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue bridge between Minneapolis and St. Paul late Friday afternoon.
Police say no one was arrested.
They were protesting President Trump's order to push forward the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines.
President Trump signed the executive actions earlier this week -- making good on one of his campaign promises.
