Mpls. teen shot in head in critical condition

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot in the head overnight.

It happened just before 11 Monday night in the 2400-block of Ogema Place in Minneapolis. Police say the boy is in critical condition at HCMC.

No word at this time on the reason for the shooting or if the shooter was someone the boy knew.

No one else was injured. No arrests have been made.

