Minneapolis St. Paul Airport. Credit: Gary Knox, KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS - Terminal 2 at MSP International re-opened shortly after 6am Wednesday morning, following a brief closure in the ticketing area.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Commission says the Bloomington bomb squad was investigating a suspicious item found in the ticketing area of Terminal 2.





The situation at Terminal 2 has been cleared. Ticketing has re-opened. — MSP Airport (@mspairport) July 19, 2017

Terminal 2 serves Southwest, Sun Country Airlines.

@SouthwestAir hold my ATL flight 206 please! Minneapolis airport is locked down.. #airportwoes pic.twitter.com/yUyW5aI3B5 — Rick Sosebee (@gaatvr) July 19, 2017

