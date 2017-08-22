MSP's Terminal 1 security checkpoint limited for 3 weeks

Minneapolis St. Paul Airport. Credit: Gary Knox, KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS - Those traveling in the next few weeks may see longer wait times at the airport as one of the security checkpoints begins a partial closure for construction.

Beginning Tuesday, Terminal 1's south security checkpoint at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will partially close for three weeks while new automated security equipment is installed.

Lanes will remain open during that time for TSA Pre-Check users only.

All other travelers will be directed to the north security checkpoint on the other side of the ticketing lobby.

The north security checkpoint will be closed next year for the installation of automated security lanes.

The new lanes are designed to help keep the traffic through security moving, with multiple stations for travelers to remove belts, shoes, jackets and other items and automatic conveyor belts that will keep items moving through X-ray machines.

Carry-on bags and other items that trigger a need for additional screening will be automatically shifted onto a second conveyor belt, allowing other bags to continue moving through security.

Conveyor belts located at the far end of the security checkpoint will carry emptied property bins back to the front of the line.

Passengers are still advised to arrive at the airport two hours before a domestic flight or three hours before an international flight.

