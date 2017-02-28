Mugs for Maryah is March 18

ST. PAUL, Minn.--The Mugs for Maryah fundraiser is Saturday, March 18 at Lake Monster Brewing from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

The event benefits Crescent Cove and their efforts to open the first residential children's hospice home in the Midwest.

Mugs for Maryah will feature a silent auction, food truck and a selection of brews from Lake Monster Brewing.

Visit Mugs for Maryah for more information.

