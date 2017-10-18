KARE
Close
Weather Alert 21 weather alerts
Close

Multiple injuries reported after shooting in business park in Harford County

WUSA 9:58 AM. CDT October 18, 2017

HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Multiple injuries have been reported after a shooting at the Emmorton Business Park, Harford County Sheriff's Office said. 

Deputies are at the scene of the shooting in the area of the Edgewood Rd. near Rt. 24. 

The sheriff's office is asking media partners to refrain from airing any tactical positioning. 

We will continue to update you as we learn more. 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories