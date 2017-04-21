Mumps and measles outbreaks keep health officials busy

Stock Image (Photo: Jure Gasparic-Thinkstock, © Jure Gasparic 2016)

MINNEAPOLIS – It has been a busy week and a half for infectious disease officials after a measles and mumps outbreak in the Twin Cities.

Since early last week, there have been 12 confirmed cases of measles and now six students contracted the mumps at the University of Minnesota.

"It’s been quite a week here,” said Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director for the Minnesota Department of Health.

She said the measles and mumps outbreak were coincidental and not connected.

“There is absolutely no connection,” she said. “What we’re seeing on the University campus is common ad it’s been seen on college campuses across the country.”

Ehresmann said the measles outbreak happened because the young children infected were not vaccinated. With the mumps, it's a perfect storm the vaccine isn't as strong as the one for measles and students are living in close quarters.

In both cases, health officials have not identified the source of the viruses.

10 of the 12 measles cases were treated at Children’s Hospital and Clinics of Minnesota. That’s why in the Minneapolis campus, they question patients before they enter the clinic.

“They’re actually getting asked questions about their general exposure to measles,” said Patsy Stinchfield, Director of Pediatric Infectious Disease Services for children’s.

She said they have been both reacting to current cases and trying to prevent new ones by telling people to get vaccinated.

“Children who live in Hennepin County who have had one measles mumps rubella vaccine, they can get their second shot 28 days later,” she said. “Usually we give it in kindergarten, 4 to 5 years, we’re moving it up as soon as possible. Within 28 days from dose one to dose two.”

