Two people were found dead inside the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday. (Photo: Ellery McCardle, KARE)

FARIBAULT, Minn. - Police say a man shot and killed his ex-wife before killing himself at the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office.

The Faribault Police Department says 59-year-old Barbara Larson served a restraining order earlier this week on 61-year-old Richard Larson, who retired from the department in 2008. The two were divorced in 2014.



They were found dead at 12:15 p.m. Friday behind the front desk at the Chamber. A gun was found nearby. No other Chamber employees were present or injured.

"Being such a small community, Faribault PD has worked with both in the past. Our collective hears are broken after responding to such a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with all families involved," said Chief Andy Bohlen.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting in the investigation. This is the second murder-suicide in the community this month.

"It kind of strikes home because everybody is very caring in this town and to know that somebody close by, something could happen, is pretty tragic," said Angela Thom, who works at Joe's Sports Cafe, which is near the Chamber building.

Faribault Police Captain Neal Pederson says after two murder-suicides in the community, his team is watching out for each other to make sure these cases aren't having an adverse affect on their lives. He is urging people in the community to reach out for help if they are in crisis.

"The holidays are a tough time. If people have tough times in their personal life or work life please reach out. There are resources," said Pederson.