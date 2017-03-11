Muslim leaders gather to talk travel ban, civil rights

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer's patch is seen as they unveil a new mobile app for international travelers arriving at Miami International Airport on March 4, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FRIDLEY, Minn. (AP) - A group that funds legal work to defend the civil rights of Muslims is hosting a conference in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area to help Muslim leaders address issues facing the community.



The Muslim Legal Fund of America is hosting a law conference on Saturday in Fridley. It's the first in a series of 15 conferences that will be held around the country.



The conference is for leaders of Muslim groups.



It will address the importance of being fully compliant with the law to maintain nonprofit status, at a time when the Muslim community has come under increased scrutiny.



Speakers will also address issues that are unique to the Muslim community, such as watch lists and the latest travel ban, and ways to make mosques more accessible.

