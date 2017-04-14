Must-see movies at the MSP Film Festival

MINNEAPOLIS - If Mother Nature keeps her word, this weekend’s soundtrack is made for watching movies.

And if obscure is what you're looking for than the 36th Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival will be a perfect scene-stealer.

"17 days of movies from 70 countries. We have 177 feature films, 150 short films,” said Jesse Bishop, the festival’s programming director.

The festival started Thursday and is entering its first weekend. One of the movies Friday night was a quirky mystery called the Hippopotamus at the Uptown Theater. The director was in town from England to present it, he said.

"It’s funny from beat one,” he said. “You’ll be laughing all the way through it."

The next wave of movies start shortly after nine Saturday morning.

Later in the evening, Bishop suggests people watch The Truth Beneath. It's a South Korean political thriller where a politician's daughter goes missing. The director traveled all the way from Seoul to present it on Saturday.

"She is a female director. And South Korea is dominated by male directors. So it’s really rare and we’re delighted to have her at the festival,” he said.

If your thing is documentaries, then organizers say you might like First Daughter and the Black Snake.

"It’s about Winona LaDuke. The famed activist and first nation’s leader,” he said.

A pre-screening party with LaDuke and the filmmaker is planned for this weekend, as well.

All of the movies are part of a smorgasbord of cinema that too often doesn't get its Hollywood moment.

"So there’s a little something for everyone,” he said.

For a list of the movies and where they’re playing, click here.

