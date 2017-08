MINNEAPOLIS--Bunny's North East Bar & Grill is hosting the "My Very Own Bed" Fundraiser on Thursday, August 31 from 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

Proceeds benefit My Very Own Bed a nonprofit that provides new beds to kids in need.

Stop by Bunny's NE to make a five dollar donation and enjoy unlimited wings!

Visit the Bunny's NE Facebook Page for more information.

