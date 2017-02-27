NASA needs your help to find Planet 9

MINNEAPOLIS - Most of our solar system: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn you can see with the naked eye and were discovered long ago.

Uranus and Neptune, more distant planets, are too faint to see from your backyard without the assistance of a telescope. Those planets were discovered in the 1700s and 1800s.

Now astronomers need our help looking at the sky to look for what they believe is Planet 9.

"If something is dark and cold and way out there it's going to be very hard for us to see. Pluto itself, you can see Pluto with this telescope, but stars that are millions of times farther away are brighter that Pluto because Pluto is so small," said Ron Schmit, Jackson Middle School Observatory.

Here is how NASA needs our help, they want us to look at images like this to look for a moving object amongst the stars. If we see something moving with time, it may be Planet 9.

This method of looking at a sequence of pictures is not a new way to look for planets, this is how astronomers discovered Neptune and Uranus and even Pluto.

Astronomers estimate that this if this planet does exist, it could have a temperature colder than -400 degrees Fahrenheit. So keep your eyes peeled, we may living in a more crowded solar system.

Help look for Planet 9 here: Backyard Worlds: Planet 9

