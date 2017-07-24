NASA wants your help collecting solar eclipse data

The sun is seen partially covered by the moon on Easter Island, 3700 km off the Chilean coast in the Pacific Ocean, on July 11, 2010. A total solar eclipse began its 11,000 kilometer (6,800 mile) arc over the Pacific Sunday. (Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images, 2010 AFP)

Chances are that, by now, you've heard about the full solar eclipse that will cross the United States on August 21, 2017. NASA is now enlisting citizen scientists to record data during the eclipse.

Researchers want to better understand how an eclipse effect the Earth's atmosphere. To do that, they've developed an app to gather information from people across the country.

NASA says, you don't have to be in the path of totality (where the sun is fully obscured) to participate in this experiment. That means you, Minnesotans. If you'll be anywhere in North America during the eclipse, NASA still wants to hear from you.

If you would like to participate, you'll need to download the GLOBE Observer app

The video below walks you through the process.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/E83Pi0_-yv0" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

