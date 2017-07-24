NASA wants your help collecting solar eclipse data

Chances are that, by now, you've heard about the full solar eclipse that will cross the United States on August 21, 2017. NASA is now enlisting citizen scientists to record data during the eclipse.
Researchers want to better understand how an eclipse effect the Earth's atmosphere. To do that, they've developed an app to gather information from people across the country.
NASA says, you don't have to be in the path of totality (where the sun is fully obscured) to participate in this experiment. That means you, Minnesotans. If you'll be anywhere in North America during the eclipse, NASA still wants to hear from you.
If you would like to participate, you'll need to download the GLOBE Observer app
The video below walks you through the process.
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/E83Pi0_-yv0" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
