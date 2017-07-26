82-year-old woman misses husband's funeral after being attacked in her home

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left a 82-year-old woman playing dead in a pool of her own blood and missing her husband’s funeral over the weekend. (Photo: Jesse Leetham)

GLOBE, Ariz.- The Gila County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left a 82-year-old woman playing dead in a pool of her own blood and missing her husband’s funeral over the weekend.

GCSO received a report of an assault and burglary in the Central Heights community near Globe just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was washing dishes when she was attacked from behind by an unknown man described as having a stocky build and wearing a white ski mask.

A Facebook post published by Jesse Leetham, the 82-year-old’s grandson, describing the attack says the suspect broke into the woman’s home only minutes after her family members left late Friday evening. She was making preparations for her husband's funeral the next day.

According to the Facebook post, the man bashed the woman on the head with a glass and beat her with his fist. The post included photos of the woman's face covered in bruises following the attack.

The story has been shared on social media and people with no relation to the family are sharing it in hopes of reaching someone with more information.

The GCSO confirmed that the suspect tapped the woman on her shoulder while she was washing dishes, hit her on the head from behind, then beat her and left her for dead.

The woman played dead for four hours before 911 was called, GCSO said. She was transported to a local hospital and missed her husband’s funeral that day due to her injuries.

The Facebook post says the woman forgives the man who did this to her and doesn’t want to “make a fuss” over what happened to her, but her family is devastated and wants justice.

"Our family was heartbroken before with the loss of one of the most amazing men to ever walk this earth, but this, this has just devastated us," the Facebook post reads. "If this monster of a person has the stomach to do this to a helpless woman in her 80's, my fear is that he will have no problem doing this again."

GCSO said anyone who has information regarding this assault and burglary can contact Detective Keith Charles at 928-402-4211. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463.

