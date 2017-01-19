Avalanche buries Italian hotel, 30 missing

At least 30 people were missing Thursday after an avalanche buried a mountain hotel in earthquake-hit central Italy, authorities said. (Photo: Getty Images)

ABURZZO, Italy - Rescue workers in the central Italian region of Abruzzo were frantically searching for survivors Thursday after an avalanche of snow, ice, and mud flattened a resort hotel with up to 30 guests and staff members inside.

One dead body was recovered as of mid-morning local time Thursday but Abruzzo Alpine rescuer Antonio Crocetta told the Italian news agency ANSA on Thursday that "there are many dead."

The Hotel Rigopiano in the town of Farindola was ripped from its foundation and almost completely covered by a wall of snow and debris up to 35 feet tall, triggered by a series of earthquakes that shook the region on Wednesday.

Before and after photos of the #HotelRigopiano in #Abruzzo, torn from its foundations and decimated by a massive avalanche today. #Farindola pic.twitter.com/uGKoSvXsAN — Eric J. Lyman (@EricJLyman) January 19, 2017

The heavy snowfall kept ambulances from approaching within 5 miles of the property, though local news reports said that some rescue workers arrived by foot, snowmobile, and helicopter.

Workers were able to access parts of the structure and documented hallways crammed with snow, ice, and debris, along with the remnants of festive decorations.

One rescue worker who spoke on local TV station RAI said there was no sign of life in the decimated hotel building. Antonio Di Marco, the president of the provincial government, said on social media that two people were found alive.

One of them, Giampaolo Parete, a 38-year-old tourist, said he was saved because he left the hotel to retrieve something from his car parked outside. His wife and two children remain inside the building, he said.

Premier Paolo Gentiloni urged authorities to redouble rescue efforts as he sought to deflect criticism of the rescue efforts.

Gentiloni told reporters Thursday that the priority is to reach all isolated towns and hamlets that have been buried under snowfall for days and then jolted by four powerful quakes on Wednesday.

Residents have been complaining for days that they have been without electricity because of what Gentiloni called a “record snowfall.” Criticism has also come in about the response time to reach a hotel buried under an avalanche.

We have been abandoned by everyone!” marveled one resident from the province of Teramo, Daiana Nguyen, on Sky TG24. “They talk about sending in the army: Thirty to 40 men came with shovels. We need heavy machinery.”

Nguyen said people have been stuck in their homes for days.

