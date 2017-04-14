Fire breaks out on Bellagio Hotel's roof

Las Vegas firefighters responded to a massive fire at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. Flames were seen shooting from the shops and restaurants along the famous fountains. No injuries were reported and the cause is still unknown. USA TODAY

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More than 70 firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the roof of the Bellagio Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip late Thursday.

A Clark County Fire Department spokesman released a statement saying firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the roof of the building on the south side of the lake that houses mostly retail shops.

Assistant Fire Chief Larry D. Haydu said in a statement that the location of the fire and gusting winds made access difficult but it was knocked down in under an hour.

Part of Las Vegas Boulevard remained closed early Friday.

No injuries were reported.

