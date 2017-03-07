Is the slime craze causing a run on Elmer's glue?

White glue spilling onto blue craft paper (Photo: Thinkstock)

Has a kids crafting craze brought glue makers to their knees?

Parents across the country are reporting a shortage of glue in stores and many are naming the simple, do-it-yourself "slime" as the culprit.

The main ingredient in slime — an undeniably fun, droopy, pliable substance made in a bowl — is white glue such as the kind made by Elmer's. Recipes found on Pinterest show the recipe for a good slime is glue, water and the multipurpose cleaner Borax.

News outlets such as CNBC and Woman's Day are blaming the craze on Pinterest and other social media, which are spreading recipes with different colors and purposes. Think "Unicorn Poop" slime, Valentine's Day slime and "Pot-o-Gold" slime.

There's an Elmer's glue shortage at all craft stores because kids are making slime by the gallons#BlamePintrest — Stephanie (@StephCalderon80) February 12, 2017

Stores can't keep glue on the shelves because so many kids are making slime...mine included. #5StoresAndCounting #ScienceFairProblems pic.twitter.com/bhgkJXiMlK — Shari Diaz (@NailahRaqs) February 22, 2017

CNBC also reported Elmer's glue sales improved during the second of half of 2016 because of the trend. An effort to reach Elmer's was not immediately returned. However, a company spokeswoman told CNBC that Elmer's is bolstering production. The Elmer's website already has its own recipes for sports, dinosaur and snow slimes.

