Missing WA boy found dead in dumpster, relative in custody

The body of a 6-year-old boy who went missing in Lynnwood Monday was found in a dumpster Tuesday morning. A relative of the boy is in custody.

The boy, Dayvid Pakko, was last seen in the area of the apartment complex where he lived in the 15700 block of 44th Avenue West Monday afternoon. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said his body was found in a dumpster at the complex Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office said there is evidence of homicide.

A 19-year-old man who deputies say is a relative of Pakko is in custody.

Cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 425-407-3970.

