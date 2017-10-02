MN man critical after Las Vegas concert shooting

Philip Aurich is listed in critical condition after attending the concert in Las Vegas. (Photo: Screenshot/Facebook)

ROSEVILLE, Minn. - A Minnesota man is in critical condition following surgery for a gunshot wound suffered in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Concordia Academy in Roseville says class of 1999 alumnus Philip Aurich was among the more than 500 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival who was shot and wounded by a gunman firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort Complex. In a Facebook post the school said Aurich, the son of longtime Concordia Academy Mike Aurich, was out of surgery Monday morning and listed in critical condition.

At this point there is no word where in the concert venue Phil Aurich was, or how he was taken to safety. The Facebook post asks everyone to keep Phil, his children Reagan and Ryder, and his parents Mike and Mindy in their prayers.

Aurich posted to his own Facebook page from the concert, captioning a series of photos and a video with the words, "Tonight is one of those nights you won't soon forget."

