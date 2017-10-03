MN native shot in Las Vegas improving

Philip Aurich is listed in critical condition after attending the concert in Las Vegas. (Photo: Screenshot/Facebook)

ROSEVILLE, Minn. - A Minnesota native is making strides following surgery for a gunshot wound suffered in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

His sister-in-law reports that Philip Aurich, who grew up in Farmington and graduated from Concordia Academy in Roseville, has been taken off sedation and is semi-conscious. Doctors also turned off his ventilator, an indication of his improvement. Aurich is said to be responding to questions and directions by blinking and nodding. He is still listed in critical condition.

Aurich was among the more than 500 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival who was shot and wounded by a gunman firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort Complex. Aurich was shot in the lower back. destroying his spleen, damaging part of his colon and rupturing his diaphragm, which caused a lung to collapse.

Aurich has lived in Nevada for some time but continues to hold ties to Concordia Academy and its community. He also graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2005 with a degree in business administration.

At this point, there is no word exactly where Aurich was in the venue or how he was taken to safety. The Facebook post asks everyone to keep Phil, his children Reagan and Ryder, and his parents Mike and Mindy in their prayers.

Aurich posted to his own Facebook page from the concert, captioning a series of photos and videos with the words, "Tonight is one of those nights you won't soon forget."

“The terrible attack in Las Vegas has shocked and horrified the conscience of every American. I urge all Minnesotans and all Americans to call upon our own best natures, put aside our differences, and work for an end to this insane violence," said Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton in a statement on Monday.

"I also ask for special prayers for the recovery of Minnesotan Phillip Aurich, who was critically wounded in the attack,” he added.

President Trump has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Oct. 6.

