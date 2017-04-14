MOAB bombing sparks Twin Cities protest

Afghan officials say 36 ISIS fighters were killed when U.S. forces dropped a 21,000 lb. MOAB bomb on a remote area of Afghanistan. (Photo: NBC)

MINNEAPOLIS -- The deployment of the “mother of all bombs” on an ISIS complex in the remote eastern region of Afghanistan has sparked outrage in the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Peace Action Committee is holding a protest Friday afternoon to condemn the use of the MOAB bomb.

The protest begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Mayday Plaza, located on the corner of 3rd Street and Cedar Avenue South in Minneapolis.

According to a press release, organizers of the protest consider the use of the bomb as a major escalation of US wars.

The protest has been endorsed by the Anti-War Committee, St. Paul Eastside Neighborhoods for Peace, Twin Cities Peace Campaign, Veterans for Peace, Women Against Military Madness and several other groups.

