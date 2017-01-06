'Multiple dead' in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

Shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport. (Photo: NBC)

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Sheriff's officials say at least 9 people were shot, at least three are reported dead and the suspected shooter is in custody after shots rang out at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida early Friday afternoon.

Shots reportedly were fired on the lower level, and police at the scene say the incident appears to involve one shooter who is reportedly in custody.

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

As of 1 p.m. the airport was completely shut down, with no flights in or out. Response teams are sweeping and securing the complex, and operations are expected to be shut down for hours.

Early word on the incident came from a tweet b y Ari Fleischer, former White House spokesman for President George W. Bush.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Live images show dozens of people gathered on the tarmac between terminals one and two. A tweet from the Fort Lauderdale Airport warned passengers of an "incident" at the terminal 2 baggage claim.

