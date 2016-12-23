No bitterness in Boise: Fans still root for Chris Petersen

Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen. (Photo: Kelley L Cox, USA TODAY Sports)

BOISE - A few minutes before noon on a quiet December day, a group of school children walked through the Allen Noble Hall of Fame, bypassing trophy cases and grainy pictures to see what most of them really came to see.

The day before, it was someone from Thailand who had come to visit Boise State football’s famous blue turf, which was notable because it was the 37th country represented since retirees Don Moe and Dave Croft convinced the school in May to allow them to give tours Monday through Friday.

“A lot of people have it on their bucket list,” Moe said.

It’s absurd, in a sense, that people would make a point to visit Idaho or go out of their way just to see a football field; not Alabama’s or Notre Dame’s, mind you, but the field belonging to a program that has never won or even played for a national championship and only became part of the national conversation a decade ago.

It underscores, however, what a dramatic impact Chris Petersen had during his 13 years at Boise State, the last eight of which he was head coach and led the program to 92 wins and four top-10 finishes before going to Washington, finally saying yes to a Power Five job after years of saying no.

The consequences of that decision have been profound on both programs. Petersen took his philosophy, much of his Boise State staff and a few recruits and transformed the Huskies, getting them into the College Football Playoff in his third season. They will play Alabama on Dec. 31 in the Peach Bowl as heavy underdogs in a scenario reminiscent of the Jan. 1, 2007, Fiesta Bowl, when Petersen’s team stunned Oklahoma and became college football’s perpetual Cinderella.

The current Boise State, meanwhile, has settled back into the kind of program it was before Petersen: Consistently good but without realistic aspirations of achieving much more than a Mountain West conference title (which, for the record, it failed to do the last two years).

“I’m accustomed to Coach Pete and his style, so it’s harder for me to adapt, I guess,” said Torry McAlvain, the president of a construction company and Boise State booster who remains part of Petersen’s small circle of personal friends. “It’s different. That’s all I can say. It’s different.”

But even while the fortunes of the two programs have gone in opposite directions since Petersen’s move, there is no lingering bitterness here three years later. While Boise State football remains the almost sole focus of the local sports community, there has been at least a passing interest in Washington’s rise. And when the Huskies play Alabama, there’s no doubt who the majority Boise State fans will be rooting for.

“People would love for Coach Pete to win a national championship,” said Travis Hawkes, a local businessman who fortuitously opened a Boise State merchandise store a few months before the 2006 season. “It’s good for Boise State that he’s been so successful. I think it indicates how good Boise State really was. This shows it wasn’t just getting up for one game or a fluke or because of the schedule. This indicates Boise State was the real deal. The talent was the real deal. The system was the real deal, and he can replicate that with success at Washington.”

While that logic makes perfect sense in a vacuum, it’s rare in the ecosystem of college sports, where fan behavior is largely tied into the facade that their school is a utopia that no player or coach would aspire to leave behind. And often it’s hard to blame them. Coaches, especially at schools that aren’t traditional powers, typically spend years pumping the collective ego of their fan base and talking publicly about how they can accomplish anything they want in their current job.

Then, when a better opportunity comes up, fans are often bitter because it’s a blow to their self-worth. Though it has possibly simmered over the years, West Virginia fans largely hated Rich Rodriguez for leaving his home state and going to Michigan. To this day, it would be hard to find a Memphis basketball fan that roots for John Calipari at Kentucky or a Kansas fan who embraces Roy Williams or an LSU fan who has fondness for Nick Saban. Even University of Houston president Renu Khator showed a salty side over football coach Tom Herman’s departure to Texas earlier this month, saying, “I hope he does better than (Kevin) Sumlin is doing for A&M or (Art) Briles did for Baylor,” referring to previous Houston coaches who had parlayed their success into jobs at bigger programs.

Though some Boise State fans were initially upset that Petersen didn’t coach the Hawaii Bowl after taking the Washington job and that a handful of Boise State recruits switched to the Huskies, it has largely become a non-issue. In fact, when Washington played at Boise State to open the 2015 season in a game scheduled years before Petersen’s departure, fans cheered him during pregame introductions.

“I suppose there could be somebody still mad, but I don’t know them and I don’t want to know them,” said Milford Terrell, a Boise State booster and former Idaho State Board of Education member who claims to have been the first to give Petersen the “Coach Pete” moniker the day he was elevated from offensive coordinator to head coach.

Boise State coach Chris Petersen (left) and cornerback Jamar Taylor (5) hoist the 2012 Maaco Bowl trophy. (Photo: Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Said Croft, a former president of the Bronco Athletic Association and season ticketholder since 1972: “The small minority of people who were badmouthing him were people who had never stepped in Bronco Stadium before 2007.”

What’s interesting, though, is how readily people around Boise State now acknowledge what many of them had denied until he took the Washington job: That Petersen had, in fact, been looking for a new challenge. In the end, perhaps, they didn’t know him as well as they thought they did.

From the moment he won the Fiesta Bowl to complete a 13-0 debut season, Petersen had suitors across the country but rebuffed each of them to stay at Boise. From Southern California to Mississippi State to Stanford, there was constant speculation that he would follow Houston Nutt (Arkansas), Dirk Koetter (Arizona State) and Dan Hawkins (Colorado) to power conference jobs.

But each time, he said no, citing the comfort for his family and control he had at a program that was tailored to his exact desires.

As Boise State became more successful, Petersen erected walls — literally and figuratively — to put distance between himself and the public. The indoor practice facility built in 2006 had locks on its doors, ending the days where longtime ticketholders like Moe could drop by to bring coffee and shoot the breeze with assistants. While many schools contractually have their coach do a weekly radio show from a local restaurant as part of a marketing deal, Petersen did his from a private studio on campus. He also ended the weekly tradition of a Monday luncheon where groups of Boise State supporters could hear him and talk and ask questions.

Instead, Petersen formed a group called the “Coaches Club,” where he would appear at a handful of events and grant access to some practices for a $5,000 donation per year.

“He looked at things like, ‘How does that make us better?’” Hawkes said. “Having a coach’s show at a sports bar doesn’t, but showing up to the Coaches Club six times a year got him $500,000 he could give to his assistants.”

Petersen was guarded in other ways, too. Jon Miller, a longtime booster, said he would convince Petersen to go to lunch with him on occasion only to see him slink into near-embarrassment when people at the restaurant would give him a standing ovation.

“He viewed it as an over-the-top experience,” Miller said. “He’d say, ‘I don’t need this,’ and we understood that.”

While he participated in charitable causes and was part of a support group for families like the Petersens who had been affected by childhood cancer — his son, Sam, is now healthy — his social circle was small outside of football.

Petersen, in fact, consciously avoided public appearances and many close followers of the program couldn’t name his friends, which is just how he wanted it.

“He keeps his circle really tight. Extremely tight,” McAlvain said. “There’s a lot of crazy things that can happen. He relies on people that he respects to toe the line. That’s the way he likes to do it. He just doesn’t trust a lot of people and he’s a target for anything and everything. He’s very protective and private for those reasons.”

As Petersen stayed year after year despite an increasing national profile, he become more of a blank slate onto which some Boise State fans projected their own values of loyalty given how comfortable he seemed to be.

“There was a great attachment between him and the fan base — at arm’s length,” Croft said.

In reality, though, a number of factors had conspired to ultimately motivate him to leave, particularly after the Kellen Moore era ended in 2011.

With Moore at quarterback, Boise State went 50-3 over a four-year stretch, including victories against Oregon, a No. 3-ranked TCU team, Virginia Tech and Georgia. In 2010, the Broncos came painfully close to the national championship discussion, reaching No. 4 in the BCS rankings before losing to Nevada in overtime when Kyle Brotzman, a very good kicker, missed from 26 and 29 yards in the closing sequence.

On the heels of Moore’s graduation, Boise State was also going through conference affiliation turmoil. It had joined up with the Big East as a football-only member thinking it had secured power conference status and funding. But then the Big East fell apart, morphing into the American Athletic Conference, and Boise went back to the Mountain West still on the outside looking in as the new College Football Playoff format was being hashed out.

Boise State’s 2012 team was still very good — the vast majoirty of programs would take 11-2 and a No. 14 finish in the coaches poll — but gravity was naturally taking hold after so many years on top.

Petersen constantly has explained his decision to take the Washington job by saying, vaguely, that he was ready for a new challenge. But those close to him say the pressure to maintain what he had built eventually wore him down.

“I think maybe a few of those who were close to him sensed it, and he verbalized it,” Miller said. “As the program got more and more successful, we had to win all our games to get into the big bowls. It isn’t enough to go 10-2 you’ve got to go 12-0. The fans got pretty spoiled. We became accustomed to going to these big bowls and winning the big bowls and when there was a glitch along the way, and we had a few, there’d be scuttlebutt around town. He took that very personally.”

Things didn’t get better in 2013; in fact, Boise State went just 8-5 while fans questioned Petersen’s choice of Robert Prince as offensive coordinator and the quarterback recruiting decisions as the team struggled to replace Moore.

“He denies it, but I felt like things were different the last year,” Hawkes said. “It felt a little like a grind after that. You could tell he was getting burned out. He was good at understanding that when you change jobs, you’re trading one set of problems for a different set of problems. There were a million things he loved about being here, but I think he was ready for different problems.”

Terrell, in fact, said Petersen confided in him that he was looking around and would be open to leaving if he got the right opportunity. Many in Boise figured Petersen, if he ever left, would end up at Oregon because he had been an assistant there from 1995-2000. But Washington was also the kind of program that appealed to Petersen, where he could win big in a familiar part of the country without the additional mania attached to jobs such as USC or Texas.

“I talked to his wife several times after they left, and it was really tough for them,” Terrell said. “But at that point, I think there was a need for a change. None of us wanted him to go, but the community understood, too. They understood he had to make another step in his life to reach his goals of becoming a national champion. I’m sure every coach thinks maybe someday they’ll be there. Now he’s reached the top.”

Hawkes, a lifelong Boise resident and graduate of the university, understands that the run Petersen guided will probably never be matched. Like everyone else, he felt the immediate depression that hovered over the community for a time after he was gone and wishes the magic carpet ride had continued forever.

But he also understands how much Petersen gave the program and raised the entire school’s profile, all the while turning down so many lucrative offers to coach elsewhere rather than jumping at the first opportunity to leave.

“He was nothing but an outstanding, coach, gentleman and citizen,” McAlvain said. “There’s no hard feelings because he left. They feel like they’re a part of him because he was here so long and they’re excited for him now. In the coaching industry there’s always something better. I knew eventually, one day, there was no way we could keep him in Boise, Idaho. He had too much talent.”

And now that talent is bringing Washington to similar highs, with perhaps more to come. Given the connections between the two programs — including seven assistants who were former Boise State players or coaches — Boise State fans have at least a little bit of investment in the Huskies’ success.

“Washington was a good match for him, and I don’t feel any different about him today than the day he left,” Moe said. “The old school fans look at Pete and see a sideline shot of the bench and see Pete Kwiatkowski and Bush Hamdan there and they see Keith Bhonapha and some of those guys, you have an instant feeling like, those are my guys. Obviously you want to see them do well.”