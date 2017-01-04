NYC train derailment injures at least 76

Fire officials say at least 76 passengers are recovering after a Long Island Rail Road train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn at the height of Wednesday's morning rush. (Photo: NBC)

NEW YORK - At least 76 passengers are recovering after a Long Island Rail Road train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn at the height of Wednesday's morning rush.

Fire officials confirm dozens were were hurt when the train plowed into track 6 at the terminal around 8:30 a.m.; all were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Pictures posted to social media showed the train tipped slightly at an angle. The platform also appeared to be smoky as emergency personnel flooded the scene. Photos from within the train showed seats toppled to the ground; splintered wood, fire extinguishers and other debris littered the floor.

76 non life-threatening injuries reported at scene of LIRR train derailment, Atlantic Terminal Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/rFcimgfK2C — FDNY (@FDNY) January 4, 2017

Passengers described the train pulling into the station, followed by a crash and a loud boom, after which the train's doors opened.

"I don't know, all I remember is being on the floor," one visibly shaken woman who had been on the train told NBC 4 New York between tears.

Several people complained of neck and back injuries. Some people were carried away on stretchers; others were sitting outside the train holding ice packs to their heads. (Photo: NBC)

Several people complained of neck and back injuries. Some people were carried away on stretchers; others were sitting outside the train holding ice packs to their heads.

Despite the clear damage, many people were able to walk out.

The LIRR tweeted only that customers should expect delays in and out of the transit hub "due to an incident" at the terminal. Delays were also reported on several subway lines. Aerial NYPD photos showed traffic at a virtual standstill outside the terminal amid a massive emergency presence.