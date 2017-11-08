Obama reports for jury duty

Former President Barack Obama reported to the Cook County Courthouse for jury duty Wednesday, but was not selected to serve. (Photo: Joshua Lott, Joshua Lott)

CHICAGO - He was once the most powerful man in the world, but these days Barack Obama can't use work as a reason to get out of jury duty.

The former president arrived in downtown Chicago Wednesday via motorcade and reported to the Cook County Courthouse. He took a private elevator used by judges up to the 17th floor, but going in the back way did not mean Mr. Obama did not cause a stir, as fellow prospective jurors approached to shake his hand or ask to pose for a selfie. Some, knowing Obama might have to report, brought his book and asked him to sign.

"How y'all doin'?": The former president greets Chicagoans who have been picked for jury duty pic.twitter.com/XqSOzUDEuV — POLITICO (@politico) November 8, 2017

Social media was flooded with pictures and videos of Obama in the assembly room, waiting to see if his name would be called.

Walter Palmer is excited he’s been called for jury duty in #Chicago now that he could serve alongside former President Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/eVyrAaj1Ys — Lauren Petty (@LaurenPettyNBC) November 8, 2017

Ultimately Mr. Obama was not selected and left the courthouse around noon.

The Chicago Tribune noted that he is not the first famous resident of the city of big shoulders to draw jury duty. Oprah Winfrey sat on a jury in 2004 that convicted a man of first-degree murder. Ten years later, in 2014 Mr. T, whose real name is Lawrence Tureaud, appeared for jury duty but was not selected.

