Officer fatally shot outside FL Walmart, manhunt on for suspect

ORLANDO - A gunman is at large after an Orlando police officer was fatally shot near a Walmart Monday morning.

The shooting was reported near the store on Princeton Street around 7:15 a.m., prompting a massive police response to the area of Princeton Street and John Young Parkway.

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words.

Police confirmed via Twitter that an officer was shot. No further details were released.The tweet said, "One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words." With the Twitter post was a video of the officer's body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

The injured officer was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

Police have launched an all-out manhunt for suspected shooter Markeith Loyd.

Orlando Police officials tell news outlets that suspect Markeith Loyd is still on the run. A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.



Police have asked anyone with information on Loyd's whereabouts to contact authorities.

