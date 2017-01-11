Oil pipeline protests to spread across US

Standing Rock protesters and security clash. Credit: Getty Images

BISMARCK, N.D. - The front lines of the battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline are shifting away from the dwindling encampment in North Dakota.



Main opposing groups asked for activism to be spread around the U.S., a call heeded when a banner was unfurled during an NFL game on New Year's Day and when there was a demonstration at the Rose Parade in California.



Meanwhile, the camp's population is down to a few hundred.

NOVEMBER 30: Snow covers Oceti Sakowin Camp near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on November 30, 2016 outside Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images (Photo: Scott Olson)





Indigenous Environmental Network organizer Dallas Goldtooth says opposition groups are seeing their request for broader activism materialize.



It's a strategy sociology professors say is advantageous and possibly allows for innovative ways to draw attention to the issue.



Opponents believe the four-state pipeline threatens drinking water and Native American cultural sites, which Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners denies.