NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. (Photo: Jared Wickerham/Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez hung himself in his cell, according to a prison official. He has been pronounced dead at Massachusetts hospital.

The Boston Globe also is reporting Hernandez' death.

