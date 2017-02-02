Phil sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Punxsutawney Phil made his famous weather prediction Thursday morning, emerging from his burrow to see his shadow.

That means, according to Groundhog Day tradition, the U.S. will brave another six weeks of winter.

The groundhog, emerging from a sleep, squealed as he was pulled from his burrow about 7:15 a.m. He was placed on a stump, then his official prognostication was made.

It was Phil's 131st prediction, an institution in the Western Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney that dates back to 1886. On Thursday morning, hundreds of people descended on Gobbler's Knob as a light snow fell to watch Phil be coaxed from his burrow.

Phil has had a spotty record over the past 30 years, predicting the weather correctly only about half the time. But last year, he nailed it when he didn't see his shadow. February and March were warmer than average, reports the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

