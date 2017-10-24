Wesley Mathews

RICHARDSON -- The father of Sherin Mathews was re-arrested Monday after providing investigators with a different story than what he told them before.



According to Richardson police, Wesley Mathews showed up at the Richardson police station at about 12 p.m. with his attorney and asked to speak with investigators.

"When they came in, they provided us with some information that was contrary to what we had previously been told regarding her [Sherin Mathews] disappearance," said Kevin Perlich, Richardson PD spokesperson.



Police say Mathews gave a conflicting statement and was arrested on a charge of first degree felony injury to a child.

Police would not provide specific details on Mathews' new account of what happened.

His bond has been set at $1 million and he was booked into the Richardson City Jail.

"It is possible that he could bond out again," Perlich said.

When asked about the milk story Mathews originally told police, Perlich said because this is an ongoing investigation, he's unable to give specifics on the conversation that transpired between Mathews and police. All he could say was that "it was not what he told us originally."

Perlich says police still do not have a positive identification on the child's body that was found Sunday at 11 a.m. in a culvert underground during a search operation in the area of Spring Valley and Bowser Road.

Mathews was previously arrested on and charged with felony endangerment to a child and was placed on electronic ankle monitoring. He also surrendered his passport as a condition of making bond on Oct. 9.

