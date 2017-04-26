Pope Francis gives surprise TED Talk

Pope Francis (Photo: Getty Images)

VANCOVER, Canada - Pope Francis surprised thousands on Tuesday, by giving his first TED Talk.

Appearing via video conference in Vancover, Canada, the Pope spoke for about 18 minutes, urging listeners to help those around them, and combine their power with "humility and tenderness."

The pontiff added his belief that "power is like drinking gin on an empty stomach," and told listeners ""let us help each other, all together, to remember that the 'other' is not a statistic, or a number. We all need each other."

The Pope's full TED Talk can be viewed here.



