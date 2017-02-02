Prison employee found dead after hostage standoff

Delaware Department of Correction officials say Sgt. Steven Floyd was found unresponsive when police entered the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center early Thursday (Photo: USA Today)

WILMINGTON, Del. - A Delaware Department of Correction employee was found dead after a hostage situation that spanned nearly 20 hours, according to a news release issued by the state Thursday morning.

At a news conference Thursday morning, the new commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction said Sgt. Steven Floyd was found unresponsive when police entered the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center after 5 a.m. ET Thursday. Floyd had been with the department for 16 years, Perry Phelps said. He was pronounced dead about 5:29 a.m.

The other hostage, who has only been identified as a female counselor at the prison, was safely rescued and was receiving treatment at a local hospital, said Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman with the Department of Correction, earlier Thursday.

During the news conference, the commissioner said she has been released from the hospital.

Delaware State Police entered Building C, where the hostage situation occurred at 5:06 a.m., according to the release. Gravell said Building C is secured and the Department of Correction continues to operate under emergency procedures.

At 10:38 a.m. ET Wednesday, a corrections officer made a radio call for immediate assistance from the Building C Tier B, which houses about 125 inmates. The prison near Smyrna, Del., was put on lockdown at that time, said State Police Sgt. Richard Bratz.

Among the inmates' demands were prison reforms and better living conditions.

Phelps then said that earlier reports of five staffers being held were incorrect. Only four staffers were taken hostage. One officer was released at 2:25 p.m.; at 5:25 p.m. eight inmates were released; and just before 8 p.m., another staff member and 19 inmates were released. On Thursday at about 12:30 a.m., 14 more inmates were released.

In a statement Thursday, Delaware Gov. John Carney said: "I'm praying hard for the fallen officer's family. This serves as a tragic reminder that members of law enforcement risk their lives every day on behalf of the people of Delaware. We will stand by the fallen officer's family and fellow law enforcement officers during what is an extremely difficult time.

"This was a long and agonizing situation," he continued. "I want to thank all those involved in responding, including officers at the Department of Correction and the Delaware State Police, as well as our federal partners. Our priority now will be to determine what happened and how this happened. We will hold accountable anyone who was responsible. And we will make whatever changes are necessary to ensure nothing like it ever happens again."

