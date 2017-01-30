Quebec mosque shooting called terrorism

Canada’s prime minister said early Monday that a shooting at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers that killed six people and injured eight was an act of terrorism. (Photo: USA Today)

MONTREAL - Canada’s prime minister said early Monday that a shooting at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers that killed six people and injured eight was an act of terrorism.

"We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge," Justin Trudeau said in a statement. "It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear."

People come to show their support after a shooting occurred in a mosque at the Québec City Islamic cultural center on Sainte-Foy Street in Quebec city. (Photo: Getty Images)

The incident took place Sunday night. More than 50 people were in the mosque at the time of the assault. Police said two suspects were arrested and they don't believe there are further suspected perpetrators at large.

The identities of the suspects were not released and a motive has not been been established. Mass shootings in Canada are relatively rare.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said in a press conference that the "Muslim community was the target of this murderous attack."

It comes amid heightened tensions worldwide over President Trump’s ban on admitting refugees and travel restrictions on certain Muslim countries.

"Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country," Trudeau said in his statement. "Canadian law enforcement agencies will protect the rights of all Canadians, and will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance."

In response to Trump's refugee and travel ban, Trudeau on Saturday had posted a message on Twitter saying, "To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada."

Since Trudeau's election in 2015, 39,000 Syrian refugees have been admitted to Canada.

Authorities in Canada said that there would be an increased police presence around mosques following the attack and the New York Police Department said it would also increase patrols at mosques and other houses of worship. "Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City," New York City Mayor Bill Blasio said in a tweet.

In June, the same mosque was targeted in a hate crime during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. In that incident, a worshipper found a pig's head left at the mosque's doorstep. It was accompanied by a note that read, "Bon appétit," the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. Islam prohibits pork consumption.

