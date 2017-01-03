Reports: Charles Manson in hospital

Charles Manson (2009) (Photo: California State Prison)

Convicted serial killer Charles Manson has been taken from prison to a hospital in Bakersfield, Calif., according to various news reports.

Manson was taken from Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, Calif., with an unknown ailment, the news website TMZ reported.

The hospital is about an hour away from the prison, TMZ says.

Manson, 82, is serving 9 life sentences for the 1969 Manson Family cult murders of actress Sharon Tate and others.