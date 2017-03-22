Reports: Police officer stabbed, people mowed down near U.K. Parliament

Shots have been fired outside the United Kingdom's Parliament, according to numerous media reports. (Photo: Getty Images)

LONDON - WESTMINSTER - A police officer was stabbed near United Kingdom's Parliament, while a car mowed down at least five people on a nearby bridge, according to media reports.

The Parliament is in lockdown following the two incidents in Westminster, central London on Wednesday.

David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, told members of Parliament that a police officer was stabbed and the alleged assailant was shot by armed police, the Press Association News agency reported.

The BBC reported that a car mowed down at least five people on the bridge.

The Metropolitan Police, London's police force, said officers were called to reports of an incident involving firearms at Westminster Bridge at about 2:40 p.m. local time.

London police said they are treating the Westminster attack “as terrorist incident until we know otherwise,” the Associated Press reported.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is safe and was seen being ushered into a car during the incident, ITV reported.

A large number of public sector workers are employed in the area, which is popular with tourists.

