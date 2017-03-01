Sessions did not disclose contact with Russian ambassador, Justice Dept. says

Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks at the Justice Department's 2017 African American History Month Observation at the Department of Justice on February 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Prior to his nomination as attorney general last year, then-Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions met with the Russian ambassador to the United States, but did not disclose the contacts during questioning during his contentious confirmation, Justice Department officials confirmed late Wednesday.

Sessions, who took office last month as the nation's chief law enforcement officer, met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislayk twice last year -- in July and September -- while the FBI investigated Russia's meddling in the U.S. election.

Yet when asked in January by Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., whether he was aware if campaign associates had any contact with Russian government officials, Sessions said he did not have knowledge of such contacts nor did he communicate with Russian officials.

He provided a similar response to written questions submitted by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

"There was absolutely nothing misleading about his answer,'' Sessions spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said in a written statement, adding that Sessions took those meetings as a member of the Senate Armed Service Committee and not as a surrogate for President Trump's campaign.

The disclosures about Sessions communications, first reported by the Washington Post, come as calls have mounted for Sessions to recuse himself from overseeing the FBI's continuing investigation into suspected contacts between Trump associates and Russian officials.

Late Wednesday, California Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee D-Calif., said that it was now "essential'' that the attorney general remove himself from any involvement in the federal inquiry.

"If reports are accurate that Attorney General Sessions -- a prominent surrogate for Donald Trump -- met with Ambassador Kislyak during the campaign, and failed to disclose this fact during his confirmation, it is essential that he recuse himself from any role in the investigation of Trump campaign ties to the Russians,'' Schiff said.

"This is not even a close call; it is a must."

Just last month, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign related to his contacts with Kislayk prior to Trump's inauguration.

"Last year, (Sessions) had over 25 conversations with foreign ambassadors as a senior member of the Armed Services Committee, including the British, Korean, Japanese, Polish, Indian, Chinese, Canadian, Australian, German and Russian ambassadors,'' Flores said. "He was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign -- not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee.''

The meetings involved discussions between the two countries and any prominent issues they may have been facing.

The September meeting with Kislyak was memorialized on the former senator's calendar. In July, Sessions encountered the Russian official during a Heritage Foundation timed to the Republican National Convention.

After speaking to a group of about 50 ambassadors, a Justice official said the Russian official was among a smaller group of ambassadors who approached the senator as he was leaving the stage. The official said Sessions spoke to the smaller group whose members invited the senator to attend events they were sponsoring.

The official said Sessions made not commitments at that time.

As recently as this week, Sessions gave no indication that he intended to recuse himself, telling reporters Monday that he would only step aside if a matter emerged requiring his recusal.

USA TODAY