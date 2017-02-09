Activists launch pipeline protest in St. Paul

Police are responding in downtown St. Paul Thursday afternoon after activists launched a rolling demonstration protesting the resumption of work on the Dakota Access Pipeline.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Police are responding in downtown St. Paul Thursday afternoon after activists launched a rolling demonstration protesting the resumption of work on the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Reports began about 12:30 p.m. of protesters near U.S. Bank Plaza and the Army Corps of Engineers headquarters. They were also reports that groups were headed towards Wells Fargo. Activists say they have tied both banks to money funding the controversial pipeline, and the Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday gave permission for Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) to resume work.

St. Paul Police put the number of protesters at approximately 100. The demonstrations shut down operations on the Metro Transit Green Line for a time, but service resumed just before 1:20 p.m.

A Facebook events page says demonstrators will make their way to Mears Park for a rally that will wind up around 3 p.m.

KARE 11 has a crew en route. We will have the latest information as it becomes available.

(© 2017 KARE)