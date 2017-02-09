Tribe files legall challenge to Dakota Access Pipeline

Stock image (Photo: Getty Images)

CANNON BALL, N.D. - One of two American Indian tribes fighting the Dakota Access oil pipeline has filed a legal challenge to try to block its completion.



The Cheyenne River Sioux worries a pipeline leak could contaminate its drinking water.



The tribe filed a legal challenge in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. The Army on Wednesday gave Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) formal permission to lay pipe under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota. That's the last big chunk of construction for the $3.8 billion pipeline to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois. The company did not hesitate, beginning work on the pipeline by Wednesday night.

BREAKING: Dakota Access Pipeline will be in service in approximately 83 days - Energy Transfer Partners spokesperson — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 9, 2017

Late Thursday morning Reuters tweeted that the Dakota Access Pipeline will be up and running in 83 days. ETP Spokesperson Vicki Granado had said earlier that the work is expected to take two months or so.



The Dallas-based pipeline developer insists it will be safe.



President Donald Trump signed an executive action in January instructing the Army Corps of Engineers to advance pipeline construction. The tribes argue that violates treaty rights.



The Standing Rock Sioux tribe has also vowed to fight the construction in court.

