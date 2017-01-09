U2 set to headline Bonnaroo 2017

BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Bono (C), The Edge (L) and Adam Clayton of the band U2 are seen on stage during the Bambi Awards 2014 show on November 13, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthias Nareyek, 2014 Getty Images)

NASHVILLE - ASHVILLE — Rock giants U2 will headline the 2017 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

The band revealed their 2017 tour plans Monday, which includes a stop at the Manchester, Tenn., music festival, taking place June 8-11. They're celebrating the 30th anniversary of their landmark album, The Joshua Tree, and each show will feature a full performance of the album — including Bonnaroo.

Bono and company last performed in Middle Tennessee in 2011, when their "360" tour made a stop at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville.

Bonnaroo runs from Thursday-Sunday, with headliners performing nightly, starting Friday. No word yet on which night belongs to U2 — their tour schedule blocks off all four days for Bonnaroo. The festival traditionally reveals its daily schedule in the spring.

Bonnaroo is set to reveal the rest of its 2017 lineup Wednesday morning. Tickets also go on sale at that time, starting at $299.50 with fees.

