Unbelievable video shows train split FedEx truck in half

SALT LAKE CITY - Check out this unbelievable police dash cam video shows a train slamming into a FedEx truck over the weekend.

The impact cut the truck in half! It happened Saturday in Salt Lake City. Fortunately, the train narrowly avoided hitting the cab, which had two men were inside.

At this point it appears the traffic arms at the crossing did not come down before the crash, and an investigation is underway into the apparent malfunction.

(© 2017 WTSP)