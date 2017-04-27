United Airlines reaches settlement with passenger violently dragged off flight

Photo from Twiter video, taken by Jayse Anspach, of a man who was drug off a plane in Chicago, it was set for Louisville.

David Dao, the passenger dragged off a United Airlines flight, reached an "amicable settlement" with the airline over the incident that sparked a worldwide uproar, his lawyers said Thursday.

The amount of the settlement was not disclosed under the terms of the agreement, but lawyer Thomas Demetrio praised United CEO Oscar Munoz for his handling of the dispute. "Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing and he has," he said.

United took "full responsibility" for what unfolded on Flight 3411 "without attempt to blame others," he added. The lawyer said the airline should be applauded for accepting corporate accountability in the matter.

The settlement came the same day United announced a sweeping series of changes for passenger protection, including paying up to $10,000 for travelers who voluntarily give up their seat on an overbooked flight.

In a separate statement, United, which endured a tsunami of negative publicity, said it was pleased to report both sides reached "an amicable resolution of the unfortunate incident."

"We look forward to implementing the improvements we have announced, which will put our customers at the center of everything we do," the airline said.

Dao, a doctor, refused to leave the plane at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport when United realized it needed to make room for four crew members on the fully booked flight. In a confrontation captured on video, a bloodied Dao was forcibly removed from the flight.

In making the policy changes, Munoz told USA TODAY the steps were taken "to ensure this never happens again."

Demetrio said his client became an "unintended champion" of the changes that will improve the lives of millions of travelers.

He added that he hopes other airlines will follow United's lead to improve passenger service with an emphasis on "empathy, patience, respect and dignity."

