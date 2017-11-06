Video shows fan being punched by officer after slap

Bridget Freitas is charged with assaulting an officer and disorderly conduct after videotape caught her slapping a law enforcement professional as she was being removed from a University of Miami football game. (Photo: USA Today)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where a University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said in an email Sunday that Bridget Freitas, a 30-year-old nurse, has been charged with felony battery on a police officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He said the department is reviewing the video to make sure proper procedures were followed in the altercation at Hard Rock Stadium during Miami's win Saturday over Virginia Tech.

According to the arrest report, Freitas had been arguing with other fans and was "using profanity in a loud, boisterous manner" when officers arrived. They say they tried to calm her down and asked her to move to the concourse, but she refused and sat on the steps.

In a statement released on Twitter, Miami-Dade police said it was investigating the matter.

"Supervisory personnel are aware of the video and are reviewing the incident to ensure compliance with our policies and procedures."

In the 14-second video posted on Twitter, four officers pick up Freitas, who was wearing a green and orange Miami jersey. Three carry her up the steps, with one officer hoisting her torso with his arms under her shoulders and the other two carrying her legs.

With her eyes half-closed, Freitas flails at the officer carrying her right leg with her open hand and misses the back of his head, but nails him in the face with her backhand.

He immediately reacts, hitting her in the head with his right fist. Police did not release the officer's full name.

By Sunday afternoon, the video had been shared on Twitter more than 3,000 times and was posted on numerous websites.

Jail records do not show Freitas being held Sunday afternoon. She did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

University of Miami officials said they were aware of the video and were also gathering information. The school often employs off-duty officers in uniform to assist with crowd control, traffic and security at football games, and there were multiple skirmishes in the stands Saturday that required intervention of law enforcement and others.

