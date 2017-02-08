Video shows suspects lose battle with impact-resistant glass

PORT ST LUCIE, FL -- In a battle between potential burglars and glass at a gas station, the glass won.

The Port St. Lucis Police Department posted surveillance video of what they say was an attempted break-in at a gas station. It shows two suspects attempting to break a glass window that's impact resistant. See the video, here.

"The first suspect used a hammer to try and break the impact resistant glass. After several hits with the hammer had failed, the suspect then rammed his body into the shattered door but was still unsuccessful in gaining entry," the department wrote on their Facebook page.

The second suspect also tried to gain entry but after about a minute of trying, they gave up.

The video has been viewed thousands of time and many are calling this a criminal fail.

