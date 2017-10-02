VIDEO: Vegas shooter lived in Florida until 2015, brother says there was no rationale to shooting

The man who police believe was responsible for the worst mass shooting in U.S. history lived in Florida until 2015 and members of his family are Central Florida residents.

Police in Las Vegas say Stephen Paddock, 64, is the man who opened fire using high power automatic weapons, spraying bullets from above on a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. More than 50 people have died and over 400 were hurt.

"We just don't understand. Its like an asteroid just fell out of the sky. We have no reason, rhyme, rationale, excuse..there's just nothing." his brother Eric Paddock told WESH TV in Orlando.

"It could have been my kids at this concert. I don't know what else to say." he said.

He said his brother had no political or religious affiliations that he was aware of that would drive him to commit an act of violence.

Eric said that his son had recently been in touch with his brother about attending a wedding.

Stephen Paddock was found dead in his hotel room, with more than 10 rifles in the room. Police say he committed suicide before they entered the room.

