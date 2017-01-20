KARE
Live Video The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump
Watch live: NBC coverage of the Presidential Inauguration

KARE 9:56 AM. CST January 20, 2017

Watch NBC News' wall-to-wall coverage of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, anchored live from NBC News studios in Washington, D.C. and NBC News world headquarters in New York, with anchors and correspondents reporting from Capitol Hill and the parade route.

On KARE 11 app click here for NBC live coverage.

Be sure to check back to KARE 11 and KARE11.com for the latest local inauguration coverage.

 

(© 2017 KARE)


